Neil Portnow, former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, is accused of raping an artist in a new discrimination process filed by the defunct executive Deborah Dugan.

In the complaint filed today with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Dugan said that Portnow “allegedly raped an artist, which, according to information and belief, was the real reason his contract was not renewed.”

Dugan reports that she attended a three-day Academy Board meeting at Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in May 2019. She claimed that during that weekend, “Ms. Dugan was taken to a conference room and said for the first time that a foreign recording artist (and member of the Academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her after performing at Carnegie Hall.”

Dugan said the message was presented to her as if the board had just heard of the allegation. However, the complaint states: “In reality, they were aware of the allegation at the time Ms. Dugan agreed to take the position of CEO, but never told her. “

Dugan succeeded Portnow in August 2019 and was the first woman to hold this position.

She claims that the Recording Academy put pressure on her to hire Portnow as a consultant for the “hefty $ 750,000”.

Dugan also claims that a letter that Harvey Mason sent to Academy members over the weekend was “intended to take revenge on Ms. Dugan, threaten her, and slander her reputation.”

Neil Portnow could not be reached immediately for comment. TheWrap asked the Recording Academy for a comment.

There’s more to come …

