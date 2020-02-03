advertisement

Neil Portnow, former CEO of the Recording Academy, saw his compensation increase 41% – nearly $ 800,000 – the year before after he resigned from the Grammys organization, according to TheWrap, after widely criticized comments about female musicians.

According to a registration with the Internal Revenue Service, Portnow received $ 1,867,107 in 2016, but $ 2,637,773 in 2017. The remuneration for 2017 consisted of USD 2,506,823 as basic remuneration and a further USD 128,950 as “other remuneration for the organization and affiliated organizations”.

Form 990 of the Admission Academy

The information is part of Recording Academy Form 990, which a tax-exempt organization must submit publicly. Portnow started operating in 2002 and earned $ 789,638 in 2003. In May 2018, just four months after he came under fire because he suggested that women have to “rise” to be recognized at the Grammy Awards, Portnow announced that he would step down when his contract expired in July 2019 out.

Also read: Neil Portnow, former head of the Grammys, condemns the EEOC complaint about “false and outrageous” rape

Deborah Dugan, who succeeded Portnow last summer but was released after only seven months last month, said in a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that she was “paid considerably less than her two male predecessors.” In 2017, Dugan received USD 537,000 CEO compensation from Bono Charity (RED). Her salary as CEO of the Recording Academy was not disclosed. Her lawyers did not respond to requests for comments.

According to the L.A. Times, Michael Greene, who ran the Recording Academy from 1988 to 2002, earned a total of $ 1.5 million in 1998, including a $ 707,810 bonus. At the time, Stacy Palmer, editor of The Chronicle of Philanthropy, told The Times: “As far as I know, a bonus of this size is unprecedented in the nonprofit world.”

For comparison, Dawn Hudson, who has served as CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2011, earned a total of $ 917,949 in 2017 (including $ 236,246 as “retirement and other deferred compensation”). Maury McIntyre, president and COO of the television academy, earned $ 512,232 in the same year.

Also read: Neil Portnow, former head of the Recording Academy, is accused of raping female artists

Recording Academy officials did not respond to multiple requests for comments.

Dugan was taken on administrative leave by the Academy’s Executive Committee last month and lodged a complaint with the EEOC accusing the Academy of corruption in Grammy voting. He claimed that the academy’s general attorney, Joel Katz, had sexually harassed her (Katz denied these claims) and Portnow had been accused of raping an artist after performing at Carnegie Hall (Portnow called the allegations “ridiculous and untrue” and said an independent investigation had relieved him).

In response to her complaint, the admission academy stated that Dugan “was only taken on administrative leave after offering to withdraw and request $ 22 million from the academy, which is a nonprofit organization.” Dugan’s lawyers replied: On the morning of the day she was on leave, the academy offered Ms. Dugan millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the academy. The CEO demands an answer within one hour. When Ms. Dugan refused to accept and leave, she was on leave. “

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.

