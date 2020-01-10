advertisement

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Neil Peart, the famous drummer and lyricist of the influential group Rush, has died. He was 67 years old.

Its representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement that Peart died at his home on Tuesday January 7 in Santa Monica. The group also posted a message on Twitter confirming the news.

“It is with broken hearts and deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday, our friend, soul brother and band mate for 45 years, Neil, lost his incredibly courageous three-year battle and half against brain cancer, “the group wrote. “Rest in peace my brother.”

Peart was revered for his percussion skills, but was also the key lyricist for the group. Peart, along with teammates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining “the hallmarks of progressive rock with a typically heavy metal proto sound.” Their most famous songs include “Tom Sawyer”, “The Big Money” and “The Spirit of Radio”.

