Neil Lennon emphasizes that it is a pleasure to be a Celtic manager as they prepare to face the Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops are five points ahead of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Ladbrokes Championship, despite playing one more game.

The triple triple winners defeated the Light Blues 1-0 in the Betfred Cup finals at Hampden Park earlier this month and won 2-0 in Ibrox in September.

Lennon’s team has won all 10 home games and 11 consecutive league games this season and qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League. Their relentlessly good shape makes him believe that they can play almost anytime during his two spells as a boss.

The North Irishman said: “You are a brilliant bunch.

“It wasn’t ideal to let a few key players down due to injury, and we had to rethink things a bit, but now we’re slowly but surely getting a full line-up back at a really good time.”

“Probably a little late for some because we’re going to take a break. But for this game it’s great to have a really strong squad.

‘Keep it intense’

“We keep the training sharp, keep it intense, the fitness is good and they take really good care of themselves.

“And their mentality is absolutely excellent. They play the game – and it’s difficult to do – the way people perceive it. Great team pace, players you love, three players at least in the double digits this season, which is a great return.

“The midfield was very strong all season, the two middle halves have a great partnership.

“We have a great goalkeeper and players who can score from any position at any time, so it’s a sum of all the parts and it’s a pleasure for me to be in that position right now.”

The former captain of Celtic was asked if Steven Gerrard’s team would put more pressure in the last game of the year.

“I don’t know you should ask Steven,” he said.

Many would feel that we are not doing our best and that is a fair assessment. We still won

“Whatever the context in all of these games, you want to win more than anything to brag about rights or for supporters.

“In this case there are three big points at stake and we really want to win.”

resisted

Lennon was a little dismayed when he was reminded that Rangers had been the best team in the Betfred Cup final.

He said, “You have to remember that we didn’t really have a center forward, which is pretty important.

“We had Boli Bolingoli in a duel and Greg Taylor in the cup, so we also had to make a new decision with Jonny Hayes [left-back]. We only had 10 men and they got through anyway.

“Many would feel that we are not doing our best, and that’s a fair assessment. We still won.

“People are talking about the cup final, we’re going to talk about performance at Ibrox, where we were totally dominant and comfortably won the game.

“We look forward to it, we’ll be as strong as possible and take it from there.

“We are confident, but calmly confident. We’re not screaming from the rooftops yet. There is still a long way to go. “

