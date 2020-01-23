advertisement

After former car dealer Neil Sutton and his son Scott sold a Point Piper penthouse for $ 6.5 million in December, they expanded the offer and listed an even better penthouse in Darling Point.

This time, the “Harbor Penthouse” at Thornton Street 15A & 15C / 13, Darling Point, is being offered: a merger of two apartments on the 15th floor of the prestigious Hopewood Gardens complex.

It’s no wonder that Ray White TRG chief Gavin Rubinstein, who set a building record last month with the Suttons’ Point Piper auction agreement, was awarded the contract.

This 250-square-foot penthouse with a 360-degree view of the city skyline, bridge, and Opera House will have a $ 8 million travel guide before an auction on February 25.

Rubinstein says: “This offer embodies iconic Sydney life – it’s unique.”

The suttons, who have a penchant for collecting high-quality real estate in eastern suburbs, are motivated by the currently strong market conditions and the tightening of quality competition.

“This is what they do – they buy and then hold for a cycle … they are fine with Point Piper and they want to repeat the process,” said Mr. Rubinstein.

The experienced investors also wanted to put the property up for auction at the beginning of the year, when buyers who are just on vacation are motivated and have less choice.

After an exclusive tour of the penthouse on the 15th floor, it will undoubtedly be very popular.

The lift doors open into a private foyer for the “Harbor Penthouse” and the “Opera Penthouse”, which also belong to the Suttons.

When merging and redesigning two apartments in the “Harbor Penthouse” – about eight years ago – one wing (15th century) was used for the four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two of them ensuites) and another (15th century) for a huge eat-in kitchen and dining area with laundry room and guest toilet.

Behind the front door, the penthouse has its own entrance area with Italian limestone tiles and round cupboards.

Further inside, the entertainment zone has glass on three sides to take full advantage of the wonderful view.

The kitchen has a large island breakfast bar and European stainless steel appliances.

The living and dining room open onto a large balcony where you can enjoy a cocktail and toast to your luck at having found such a price.

The owner of this penthouse also has exclusive access to the roof terrace, from which you have an even better view: yes, the icons, but also the city skyline up to the heads, Watsons Bay, Rushcutters Bay and up to the Blue Mountains.

And there is a three car garage.

