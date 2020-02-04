advertisement

People on a street in Derby were frightened today when a number of “out of control” dogs ran into a riot.

Residents of Fairbourne Drive, Mickleover, heard loud barking around 1:00 p.m.

advertisement

When they looked outside, they saw a dozen dogs trample gardens and jump from walls.

The dogs came from a fox hunt organized by Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt.

Retired economist Joan Walker, 71, said it was a scary experience.

She said, “First of all, there was the noise. All these dogs were barking and from the bay window at the front, I could see that there were all these dogs going up and down the road.

“They ran in and out of people’s gardens for about 10 minutes and no one supervised them.

“I can’t explain how scary it was. They were jumping off fences and walls.

“A guy came to the bike path to try to collect the dogs. He told me that he was from the Meynell Hunt and that he was very sorry for all this.

“But the dogs were just running rings around him. They were out of control. “

Dogs rioted in Fairbourne Drive, Mickleover, earlier today

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Another resident said he heard the dogs shortly before noon.

“I have heard a lot of dogs,” he said. “The first thing I thought about was that it looked like a hunt. There was also a bugle.

“It looked like a pack of dogs but I can’t be sure because I haven’t seen them.

“It worried me, it was very scary. They shouldn’t be here. I am totally against fox hunting and that really worries me. It’s cruelty. “

A third neighbor added, “I was inside when I heard agitation and barking. There must have been 10 or 15 dogs running here and everywhere.

“I was glad I wasn’t outside.”

A Derby city council spokesman said the authority is currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt apologized to the affected residents.

A statement from the organization said: “During the legal trail hunt in the Mickleover area, some of our dogs deviated from the trail that had been laid out for them and separated from the rest of the pack. Immediate efforts were made to recover the dogs and remove them from the area as soon as possible to minimize any disturbance.

“We are very proud of the education of our dogs and wish to reassure the public that they are well socialized with animals and humans and therefore pose no threat, even if we are fully aware that the sight of a number dogs together can be intimidating.

“We apologize to anyone who may have been inconvenienced or alarmed by this incident.”

.

advertisement