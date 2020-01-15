advertisement

Neighbors of a missing woman whose body was found near a road spoke of the “disturbing” search of her home by forensic scenes from crime officers.

The search, at Linda Chambers’ home in Loughborough, was carried out after the 43-year-old woman was reported missing by a “concerned friend” in September – six months after the last known image of her was captured on CCTV.

Few people living in the quiet area of ​​single and semi-detached homes in Cabin Leas off Belton Road knew of the missing Linda, but all were shocked by her disappearance and the tragic discovery that followed.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said, “We were shocked by what happened.

“There were forensic doctors in white suits and masks and police vehicles outside the house in September.

“It’s not nice to see that, to worry about what’s going on. It’s a fairly quiet area.

“This is why we were worried when we saw the police vehicles, they were there for a few days and a police car was there for about a week.

Neighbors from Linda’s Quiet Estate said a detailed search of her home was done by forensic scientists

(Image: Alan Thompson)

“We asked the forensic scientists what was going on and they just said there was nothing to worry about.

“We didn’t know the lady. We tend to know other people who have children at school. There are a lot of children here and you get to know the parents.”

Michael Amodio, 42, did not know Linda, but said, “It’s sad when something like this happens, especially so close to home.

“These days, you don’t know the people around you so well, unless it’s through other parents of kids at school or dog walkers.”

Posters on Linda’s disappearance have been placed in The Boat Inn near her home

(Image: Alan Thompson)

He added, “It shocked me a lot to think that it happened. It’s very sad.

“There were a few police cars here, but the police didn’t tell anyone what they were doing. A neighbor told me that it had something to do with the lady who had disappeared.”

Another neighbor said: “It’s a little annoying when you don’t know whether to suspect a crime.

“I never knew the lady personally but I am sorry for what happened.”

Posters calling for help on Linda’s disappearance have been placed in the nearby Boat Inn next to the canal in Meadow Lane.

Pub general manager Gareth Jones said, “We were approached by the police to put up posters of the missing woman.

Police at the scene where Linda’s body was found by the roadside in a wooded area near the boundary of Botcheston

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

“Some customers remember that she entered the pub, even if I don’t recognize her.

“The police divers were outside the pub searching the canal in November, and a little further down they were here four times in total.”

He added: “We get a lot of trade and we talked to boaters we knew in case they saw it. Everyone hoped it would arrive safely, so it’s very sad about the result. “

Chronology of police searches

Linda, a 5-foot-3 little girl with brown hair to the shoulders and wearing glasses, was last seen shopping in the city center on April 13 when she was videotaped -monitoring.

At the start of her search in September, after she was missing, the police expressed concerns for her health because she did not have her medication with her.

There were then searches of the Grand Union Canal, near Linda’s home, first by specialized dogs, then by police divers.

Linda, who lived alone, had apparently disappeared from the face of the Earth.

Police released video footage of missing Linda Chambers shopping in Loughborough

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

A week after her disappearance, the police asked for help in finding a river boat owner named Garth, whom they believed to know.

Leicestershire police said today that he had finally been found, but said he had not seen her “for about a year”.

The force’s tactical support team also searched a nearby industrial area.

In November and December, police divers searched the city’s canal.

On December 17, a body was found in a wood along Markfield Lane in the isolated hamlet of Botcheston, more than 20 km from the home of bus user Linda.

Police with specialist dog on Grand Union Canal in Loughborough in search of missing Linda Chambers

(Image: DARREN STAPLES PHOTOGRAPHY)

A post-mortem examination of the body, which, according to the police, had been there “for some time”, revealed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Police revealed on Monday that the remains were Linda’s.

No date has yet been set for the inquest into the death of Linda by the coroner’s office in Rutland and North Leicestershire.

Leicestershire police said they were finishing their report for the coroner.

