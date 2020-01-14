advertisement

Cougar Ridge resident Kelley Curtin is shown at her home where explosives used by ring road construction crews caused damage to the walls.

Dean Pilling / Postmedia

Cougar Ridge residents say they will continue to struggle with devastating excavations of West Calgary Ring Road that are expected to resume within days.

advertisement

Some construction site neighbors say the shock waves from the one-day explosions are hitting the walls and say a weekend open house focused on their concerns failed to calm them down.

“It was pretty unanimous that no one was getting the answers they wanted, that there was no responsibility,” Kelley Curtin said.

She said Alberta Transportation officials have continued to dismiss their claims of blast damage as impossible.

But Curtin said some contractors involved in the job have told her they share residents’ concerns.

After explosives work was suspended nearly a month ago due to public concerns, Alberta Transport said it was due to resume this week but was delayed by extremely cold weather.

A written statement sent by Transport Minister Ric McIver’s office did not mention any of those concerns, but said “the department will ensure more frequent communication with residents about the blast, including identifying a more specific widow of any time. days when the explosion will happen. “

This map shows the eventual route of the entire Calgary Ring.

The project website states that removing the bed for lowering the road for noise and visual purposes can only be done by demolition work and that “the project team has been actively working with the contractor to determine if there are additional measures or refinements for reduce vibration felt near adjacent homes. “

Residents have also raised concerns about displaced rodents from works damaging their yards.

Project officials say they have set traps along the way to reduce migration.

But Curtin said they have received no assurances that the demolition method will be changed to prevent damage to their property.

“There will be financial implications for the damage done to my property,” she said, adding that she would expect the province to compensate her for any damage to her home.

Curtin says the cracks formed after the explosion began.

Dean Piling / Postmedia

“It’s really frustrating – it’s the government that is supposed to represent us.”

Contractors, she said, have told her there are ways to absorb some of the seismic shock from the blasts, but there has been no indication that they will try.

So far, there have been 32 controlled explosions carried out since November on the stretch between 16th Ave. N.W. and Old Banff Coach Rd. to the south.

Curtin said she was told by provincial officials and contractors that blasting work in that area would take at least another six months.

The $ 1 billion, 11-km project will connect the Trans-Canada Highway to Highway 8 and complete the Calgary 101-km Ring Road network.

It is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement