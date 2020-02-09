advertisement

Residents say plans for a house to convert to eight multi-occupancy bedrooms will make parking and traffic conditions already difficult.

The members of the Planning Control Committee of Derby City Council will meet Thursday evening to discuss a request to convert 72 Radbourne Street, New Zealand, from a single-occupancy home.

The main Victorian villa style building is currently divided into three units and the application property is vacant and “under conversion”.

The plan is to divide the house into four bedrooms and a small common living room on the ground floor. There are two bedrooms on each of the first and second floors.

All bedrooms would have an adjoining bathroom. Some internal renovations have started. This does not need a building permit, according to a council report.

Ward Councilor Adrian Pegg said: “I have several concerns, including the proposed size of the development, the lack of parking to accommodate, potentially, 16 residents and, in general, the development is not appropriate for the area.

“The street is already flooded with multi-occupancy properties and any further increase in population would be unacceptable to the region.

“The street is already full of parked cars, any further increase would add not only to pollution but also to congestion and safety.”

Representatives of local residents also complained of “overcrowding” in the area and that the parked cars “were already overflowing.”

They also expressed concern about the ability of emergency vehicles to access property.

Despite their concerns, it is recommended that councilors approve the request provided that covered bicycle parking is created on the site and that a limit on the number of occupants is established.

The planning report says: The proposed residential use would increase the variety and quantity of housing deliveries. The proposal meets council housing standards for room size and satisfactory housing quality is offered.

“The proposal would not have any major detrimental impact on the road or nearby amenities.”

On Thursday, the planning meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

