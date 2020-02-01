advertisement

An active member of the neighborhood watch found that he had pepper spray and a stun gun in his house, which he said were for his own protection.

Trilok Takhar, 67, said he did not know that CS aerosol cans purchased online abroad were illegal.

He had already been sued for possession of a stun gun in 2016 and was granted parole, said the Leicester Crown Court.

Recorder Nicholas Syfret QC stated that the previous conviction should have served as a warning about the possession of these items.

Takhar, of Staveley Road, North Evington, Leicester, admitted to possessing eight illegal CS sprays and the stun gun – disguised as a torch, in January of last year.

James Varley, prosecutor, said that all of the items were prohibited under the Firearms Act because they were capable of discharging either a gas, a harmful substance or an electric shock.

The prosecutor said: “They were recovered from his address and there is no evidence that he took them out of his home or used them.”

A number of CS sprays are said to be in pink and yellow lipstick-style containers, resembling items “more likely to be found in women’s handbags”.

Varley added: “His explanation was that there were people who had problems with him and he bought them over the Internet.

“He wanted them to protect himself.”

The stun gun was hidden in a real work torch.

What did the judge say?

Recorder Nicholas Syfret QC said it was “a threat” such items were readily available.

At the time of sentencing, he said to Takhar, “Don’t be so stupid anymore.

“You have learned by now that you cannot have anything that expels pepper, gas, electric currents or something like that.

“These days, the authorities are sparing no efforts against those who have weapons.

“You say you had it for security.”

The recorder added: “I have read references to your subject and I appreciate that you are, fundamentally, a good citizen.”

What was said in the mitigation?

Imogen Cox, mitigating, said the defendant bought two stun guns in Shanghai in 2005 and was prosecuted for having one in 2016 – when he was released on parole.

The other was left in the attic for a long time, until after Christmas last year, when he put a party tree in the attic and fell into it.

He had taken it downstairs, intending to use it as a torch.

She said the defendant bought the pepper sprays from a website he thought was “like Amazon” and had no idea that they were prohibited items – and had not used them.

Ms. Cox said: “He suffers from a number of health conditions and has been in terrible condition regarding these offenses.

“He is an active member of Neighborhood Watch in the area where he lives.”

Takhar received a 12-month community order and was placed under a 60-day home curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

