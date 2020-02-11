advertisement

The Sixers Star Center that silences fans and more is overwhelmed

I was a junior in college when I started as an unpaid intern in Angelo Cataldi’s morning show at SportsRadio WIP.

It was a great performance. I had to sit in Cataldi’s office a few hours before the 5:30 a.m. overlap show and do what he needed. Look up statistics here and there. Find an interesting story that he can blow up. Of course I filled parking meters for show members and also made breakfast rides.

But it also came with its advantages. Cataldi sometimes left me in the air.

And it wasn’t long before I got a lesson in pretending outrage at trivial issues.

The topic was Domonic Brown. Yes, you are already bored, I know. The Phillies outfielder had spoken openly about his love for the Dallas Cowboys, and the show took calls.

I sat next to Cataldi during the section and he turned to me and asked, “Studio assistant Jeff Neiburg is here … Jeff, what do you think about it?”

“Who cares?” I answered.

It was my real feeling. An average baseball player who played on a bad Phillies team in 2013 had been taking care of the cowboys all his life, and now I should consider why he should suddenly switch his loyalty to the Eagles. I didn’t understand why anyone would care. I still don’t understand why anyone would care.

The segment ended and it was time for a lesson: “You never tell the audience not to care about anything,” Cataldi told me.

Fair advice, and my answer certainly didn’t produce good radio. But should we get fans to take care of something they probably shouldn’t? Should we expose rationality so easily to get reader surveys and good ratings because we have four hours to fill them?

Good yes.

Brett Brown on Joel Embiid in the middle of the star at Shoohen #Sixers fans: pic.twitter.com/NlwVVmxvet

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) February 10, 2020

This brings us to Philadelphia evening on Sunday evening and Monday morning. If you’re like me, you put the finishing touches to your Oscars Night cheese board when Joel Embiid’s GIFs began to spread with “Shush” and verbal message on social media.

Embiid and the Sixers were booed on Friday night when they returned from a four-game road trip that resulted in four double-digit losses. No problem here. They were booed again on Sunday. No problem here either. You have paid for your ticket. You have invested time, energy and money in the Sixers. Boo away if you wish.

But if the 25-year-old superstar you always loved because he was himself puts his index finger to his lips and asks you to shut up what it looked like – if you read his lips – then these are two Don’t print words and a few others appropriately, maybe just take it with a jerk, just as you want it to take it with a jerk when you exhaust it?

Embiid scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 118-111 victory over Chicago. This was after he scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds in just 16 minutes on Friday night.

Of course, there followed an ugly night in Milwaukee, where he looked lost and had no confidence in his injured left hand.

To be honest, the fan, the Sixers have some concerns, and one of those concerns is Embiid. You can question his long-term fit with Ben Simmons and see if he behaves correctly in terms of his long-term fit in the league. You may be wondering whether he will stay healthy or not, or whether the Sixers are right to attach their car to him as the player who will bring the long-awaited NBA title back to Philadelphia.

But let’s stop denigrating another person for showing a human reaction right now. Sunday was not a comprehensive statement on immaturity, although the WIP Morning Show’s Twitter poll had 80 to 20 votes for this immaturity, which became a problem for the Sixers.

I am happy to be in the minority here. Their problems go far beyond the maturity level of the center, which took 10th place in the league players’ efficiency rating on Monday.

It was a finger on my mouth, a passionate answer that said to me, “I heard you. I have responded. Now shut up. “

I have it. Keep going …

Afterwards, Embiid said he was only talking to himself and was frustrated. Nobody is considered the best liar in the league.

“I don’t care what it looks like. I’m just playing basketball, man,” he told reporters. “I’m just coming back to myself, I’m a good (idiot), just playing basketball and trying to dominate.”

In the end, that’s all that matters.

Embiid didn’t meet the media on Monday, but Sixers coach Brett Brown was asked about the Shush Heard Around the City.

He said he would speak to Embiid to “find out what actually happened”.

Here’s what happened, Brett: Nothing.

Jeff Neiburg writes for the Delaware News Journal

