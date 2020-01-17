advertisement

BEIJING – Negotiations on an investment agreement between the European Union and China are progressing and have entered a “critical phase” after six years of talks, a senior EU official said on January 17.

An agreement where the EU aims to improve market access for European companies in China has made “month by month” progress, said Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, at a press conference in Beijing.

Sabine Weyand, director general of the European Commission for Trade, said in Brussels in December that negotiations were at a snail’s pace, the Financial Times reported.

European companies on Thursday called on EU policymakers to tighten their stance on China to ensure a level playing field for European companies.

Both the EU and China have announced that they hope to conclude the negotiations in 2020.

China prioritizes its diplomatic relations with Europe, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing’s efforts in December to become less dependent on the United States after months of trade tensions.

Chapuis also said he received assurances from the Chinese regime on Thursday that the recently signed Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China would “in no way” affect European companies.

On Wednesday, Washington and Beijing cut back on their 18-month trade dispute, which weighed on global economic growth, by signing a first deal that would boost China’s purchases of U.S. goods and services.

The European Union will monitor whether the agreement complies with global trade rules, the EU’s trade chief said on Thursday.

“The devil is in the details,” said EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan at a conference in London via video link from Washington. He added that the details have so far been “somewhat sketchy”.

The EU, which China has described as a “systemic rival” in 2019, will hold a number of meetings with China in 2020, including a high-profile summit in Leipzig in September, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping will join European leaders Chapuis.

The EU is China’s largest trading partner and China is the EU’s second largest.

By Gabriel Crossley

