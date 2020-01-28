advertisement

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made a successful comeback after an injury when he struck 87.86 m on Tuesday at the ACNW league meeting in South Africa’s Potchefstroom.

87.86 mtr

Feel super great to be in competition mode again.

Thank you all for your good wishes and always support me हिंद जय pic.twitter.com/gO8iCMG8Di

– Neeraj Chopra (@ Neeraj_chopra1) January 28, 2020

With the throw he broke the Olympic qualification mark of 85 meters. An official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) informed Sportstar that it was an official international meeting, in which three French participants also took part. Therefore, his throw should count. This would in turn bring him a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, an official federal statement is expected.

Another Indian pitcher, Rohit Yadav, took part in the event and threw 77.61 m and finished second. The three Frenchmen failed to cross the 70-meter mark.

Neeraj Chopra was the first to end the ACNW League Meeting with a throw of 87.86 m. – Special arrangement

An elbow injury forced Neeraj to miss the race for most of 2019. He underwent surgery in May. since then his rehabilitation has been going up and down carefully, Neeraj was scheduled to compete in the National Open Athletics Championship late last year, but the AFI decided against giving the Asian Games gold medalist more time to prepare for the competition.

Neeraj also missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships in his spare time.

