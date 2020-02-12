Cougar Creek traverses the Trans-Canada Highway during heavy flooding in Canmore on June 21, 2013.

A dam that would prevent the recurrence of flood damage caused in 2013 has been approved for Canmore.

On Wednesday, the province announced approval for a flood mitigation project on Cougar Creek in the mountain town 100 kilometers west of Calgary.

The $ 48 million facility will reduce the threat of water and waste damage to homes, businesses, highways and the CP Rail main line.

It would also protect an RCMP station, school, high-pressure natural gas and transmission lines.

“The Cougar Creek Dam will help mitigate the public safety hazards posed by waste floods by providing a reliable level of protection for Canmore’s critical homes, businesses and infrastructure,” Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said.

Canmore Mayor John Borrowman thanked the province and Ottawa for providing 90 percent of the dam funding.

“This facility is essential for our long-term mitigation and will protect thousands of Canmore residents during a flood event,” he said.

Nearly seven years ago, floodwaters and mountain debris damaged 44 homes along Cougar Creek and forced the evacuation of 1,200 people.

Damaged homes along the edge of Cougar Creek are shown on June 20, 2013 in Canmore.

At that time, 250 mm of rain on June 20, 2013, combined with a rapidly melting snow meter, released the raging torrent.

In November 2018 the Natural Resources Conservation Board concluded that the project, to be located about two kilometers northeast of the TransCanada Highway, is of national interest.

The dam will be 33 meters high, with a capacity of 760,000 cubic meters of water and waste. Construction will begin this summer, and the dam should be operational by 2022, the province says.

