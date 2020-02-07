advertisement

Nearly 200 additional police officers are to be recruited in Leicestershire thanks to increased government grants and municipal taxes.

The latest police and crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach’s budget was approved this week and will see an increase in the amount spent on city, county and Rutland police for the first time in a decade.

advertisement

Lord Bach’s proposals will see 100 additional officers recruited, using an increase of £ 10 per household in the police council’s tax precept, from April, in addition to 89 paid by government money as part of ‘a national fund to recruit 20,000 additional officers.

The increase in numbers means that the force will have 2,104 police officers by the end of next year.

It is however about 200 less than 10 years ago when austerity began.

Lord (Willy) Bach, Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner

The Labor peer told the Leicestershire Police and Crime Panel: “The (government) regulations, and here I choose my words very carefully, were quite generous.

“For the first time in more than a decade, I propose that in addition to the 107 new officers we approved last year, funded by precepts and reservations, and in addition to what I call the 89 new “national” police officers, the government is the funding I am proposing and 100 additional police officers and 20 additional SOPCs.

“At the end of March 2021, we will have 2,104 police officers in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“In 2010, there were 2,317 police officers.

“We lost more than 500, so in 2017, we were 1,802 in an area where the population is increasing and where new complex crimes are appearing.

“We will be just below the figure in 2010.

“It still doesn’t bring us back to where we were 10 years ago.”

Police and Crime Bureau (OPCC) finance chief Paul Dawkins said there would be an increase of £ 7.95 million in core government funding and that £ 4.8 million sterling would be generated by an increase in the municipal tax of the maximum authorized.

Almost £ 10 million in reserves are also spent.

Lord Bach’s office will cost £ 1.26 million to operate next year.

The Commissioner has a team of 20 people based at the police headquarters in Enderby.

Figures released in the latest budget report show that the cost of his office this year is £ 1.06 million

The report indicates that the office has significantly expanded its range of activities, including:

Creation and management of a violence reduction network

The establishment of an early intervention fund for young people

The management of the East Midlands Criminal Justice Board

Co-development of new probation provision agreements.

Strengthening of the strategic partnership council and sub-groups

Creation and management of a regional prevention council

The development of community-oriented initiatives such as people zones

Closer engagement and collaborative working relationships with community safety partnerships

Police chief Simon Cole said at the meeting, “There is an opportunity to make residents happy.

“I have never been to a meeting or received a letter saying” Dear police chief, there are too many police officers in my area “

“It doesn’t happen.”

“This is the tenth budget I have participated in the presentation. It is a bit perplexing because it is the first where money has increased in this decade. “

“I tried to grasp the scope of the mission in which we are participating which ranges from anti-social behavior to terrorism.”

He added: “We are currently making special efforts. We have the added value of the violence reduction network and the additional funding that came to the OPCC.

“It’s because we have a challenge – because we have problems that mean that we are an area highlighted around serious violence.

“We have to get into this area.”

Cole added, “I think I can look you in the eye on the issue of prudent use of this money.

“We are really skinny.

“I’m not the one saying it. Her Majesty’s Inspectorate (HMI) says it.

“HMI says we are good at what we do.”

Cole added, “Our relative funding does not stand up well to others.

“Out of 43 forces, we are the 12th lowest.

“It means we have to be efficient, but it means that in times of population growth, our ratio of agents and employees to the public is low.

Read more

No more local politics

However, he said that as of March, more officers would begin to be returned to rural areas.

“We use reserves and many of them – as much as £ 10 million to make this sustainable.

“It is striking that 10 years ago, we had 2,300 police officers and 100,000 fewer people to watch.

“If we can bet on 2,104 and 200 PCSO, the local populations will see this difference.

“It will not be tomorrow, because there must be a deadline, but I strongly support the budget.”

.

advertisement