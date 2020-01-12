advertisement

ShiverFest 2020

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association organizes the 6th annual ShiverFest in Scranton, Saturday, January 18. Challenge the cold with the LRCA and paddle the icy river from noon. If the frigid pleasure is not your cup of tea, then participate in the ‘Thaw Party’ celebration at the Backyard Ale House for food, drinks, lotteries and music. The cost of the “Thaw Party” is $ 20 but it is $ 30 including the race.

Lego Club

Have your children received Legos for Christmas? They can come to Scranton on Saturday January 18 to show what they can do with the toy. The children’s library of Lackawanna County organizes a Lego club from 18 to 19 January. Have fun during the free construction time or test your Lego skills in the design challenges. Children from 5 to 12 years are very welcome. Registration is free and mandatory.

