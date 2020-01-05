advertisement

Firearms and outdoor sports show

If you are interested in losing or even buying a new weapon, go to Luzerne County on Saturday 11 January. Come to the firearm and outdoor sports show, where you can buy, sell and even trade your weapon. Also look for hunting gear, military and other related items. The show is held at the Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company. Admission is $ 5.00 and children up to 12 years are free. Breakfast and lunch are available.

A Night at the Races

We’re going to the races, Saturday, January 11, in Monroe County. Knights of Columbus Council # 7141 Brodheadsville holds a Night at the Races at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. There are 10 video races, refreshments and door prices. The adults-only event starts at 5:30 PM. but doors open at 5. Admission is $ 5 and the proceeds go to their Council Scholarship Fund.

