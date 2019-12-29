advertisement

Winter concert

The sounds of the season are all around us, Sunday, January 5, in Wayne County. The Crystal Band of Scranton, a community band made entirely of volunteers, holds a winter concert at the Avoy Christian Church in Lake Ariel. The concert lasts from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The band will contain classic and popular holiday selections. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit wnep.com.

Looking for ideas

“Good things happen” in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Do you have an event that you want to show? Tell me about it and I will try to present it on WNEP. Add the information to our Community events calendar here at wnep.com and send me an email with valerie.smock@wnep.com to let me know about your event. I work two weeks in advance, so send me your information as soon as possible.

