advertisement

Washington, D.C. is preparing for a busy week. The Senate recall trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Until then, President Trump’s new legal team and House dismissals will be busy preparing their cases.

The impeachment officials are calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

advertisement

They finalized their arguments over the weekend, summarizing how they will present the two impeachment articles against the president.

They include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

President Trump’s legal team will table a detailed brief on Monday, setting out its arguments.

They also filed an official case over the weekend in response to the impeachment articles, dismissing them as constitutionally invalid.

Senators will begin debate on the rules of the trial on Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether the witnesses will testify before the Senate.

advertisement