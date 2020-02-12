VICTORIA –In its throne speech on Tuesday, the British Columbia NDP government has touted new funding supplements for cared children and adolescents, the expansion of commuting into the Fraser Valley, and paid vacation for people who have fled domestic violence.

The speech, read by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin outlined the government’s political achievements during her reign before promising a better future.

“It’s been 2 1/2 years, but the hard work has just started,” the speech said. “Years of rising costs and no relief left many people behind.”

Eliminating the premiums of the Medical Services Plan, lowering childcare fees, building thousands of affordable homes, and increasing the minimum wage are helping people.

“When British Colombians check their mail today, they are relieved not to receive an MSP bill because the government has abolished this tax,” the speech said. “As of October, you can expect a new parcel of child benefit for families who need it most. And if they check their bank statements, many families will have more money left at the end of the month than three years ago.”

The speech says the minimum wage will be raised to $ 15.20 an hour from BC by 2021, and last year’s legislation that grants workers who flee domestic violence 10 days of unpaid leave will pay for up to five days Vacation is updated.

Opposition B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said the speech on the throne contains nothing new.

“We saw today that this speech of the throne contains absolutely nothing,” he said. “It could have been the speech from the throne last year because there is no agenda at all.”

Austin delivered the speech as demonstrators supporting indigenous opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern BC. sang anti-government slogans outside the legislature.

Prime Minister John Horgan canceled a planned press conference and released a statement on legislative protests and government reconciliation efforts with indigenous peoples.

“These events show us why meaningful reconciliation with indigenous peoples is our shared responsibility and vital to our province and country,” the statement said. “It was a commitment my government made in good faith two and a half years ago, and as Prime Minister I am determined to keep it up.”

The speech said that BC’s population is expected to grow by one million people in the next ten years, requiring improvements to the province’s transportation infrastructure.

“Government partnerships with local governments mean that a long-term vision for transit and transportation in the lower mainland is already being worked on,” it said. “British Colombians can look forward to other options such as fast transportation, HOV lanes and S-Bahn to the Fraser Valley, as well as high-speed connections with our neighbors in the south.”

The speech said the government launched 13 hospital projects, opened 12 emergency and primary care centers, and started or finished building or building 23,000 affordable apartments in less than three years.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.