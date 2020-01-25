advertisement

At the moment we are starting to get a good impression of the upcoming NCIS season 17 – at least as far as episode titles and small details are concerned. Take, for example, Tuesday’s “On Fire” episode – an episode mainly about Torres who is in danger. It is still unclear whether he will make it or not – although we remain optimistic.

After the new episode on Tuesday, we know that another episode titled “Lonely Hearts” will be released on February 11th. In this episode, it becomes known that Sloane has a secret admirer – shouldn’t that be fun? If nothing else, it’s an opportunity to explore what Gibbs might do, provided, of course, Gibbs isn’t called a secret admirer.

For more news on NCIS in video form

Now we can at least confirm that there will be another NCIS episode on February 18 – and a pretty interesting title at the same time. According to the futon critic, the title of this edition (16th of the season) is “Ephemera”. What does that mean? When you return to the derivation of the word, it most likely refers to an object or thing that should be discarded. However, we feel that this episode will last. It brings us back to the old expression of “nothing lasts forever” and maybe there is a sense of nostalgia in this particular story based on this and this alone.

Since this is an episode that airs in February, we feel that this should have a big impact. Perhaps some long-standing stories are actually addressed that have not been dealt with regularly. Take, for example, what’s up with Fornell – that was introduced at the end of season 16, but hasn’t been visited that often since.

What do you think of “Ephemera” as an NCIS title?

