Much like tonight’s new episode, which focuses in part on McGee, NCIS season 17, episode 13 will give another character some material that hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while. This time we mainly focus on Jimmy Palmer! Brian Deitzen will have a complete storyline in “Sound Off” as the character determines that he will need help.

In a way, this makes a lot of sense. Remember that he and Ducky used to work together before, and since Ducke’s role within NCIS changed, he was a bit more alone. This can be very isolating, and the character does what he can to put his own stamp on his work. Now he could look for a little more help, and there are parts of this story that could be a lot of fun.

Would you like to know a few details about what to expect here? Check out the official summary of season 17, episode 13:

“Sound off” – After a body is found in an unmanned location for aircraft testing, the NCIS team must determine whether the death was a murder or an accident. In addition, on Tuesday, January 21 (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET / PT), Palmer conducted a careful interview with candidates for the assistant to a medical examiner on the CBS Television Network.

We’ve previously reported that this episode will feature a guest appearance by former actress Katie Leclerc of Switched at Birth, and there could actually be another new episode on the other side! Since the address for the status of the Union is currently set to February 4th, this will likely repeat itself. This gives CBS the flexibility to schedule more episodes in January than would otherwise be the case.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

