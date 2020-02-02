advertisement

Will Charles Michael Davis end up being an important part of NCIS: New Orleans, Season 6? At the moment it is almost too early to say. However, the signs suggest that it could be a possible reissue – or even fill the gap by Christopher Lasalle.

What we know right now is this: The former The Originals star will appear as Special Agent Quentin Carter during the upcoming series of episodes that return on February 16. This could be when it appears, or it could just be that the rest of the listings have not been updated. Both could be the case, so we wouldn’t read that much in one direction or another yet. (A new edition of TV Guide may contain more information.)

One of the things we know from Davis’ acting history is that he tends to play very charismatic people. So we are certain that Special Agent Carter will take this into account. We are hoping for a figure that fits Pride and the rest of the group exactly and offers a bit of humor and light-heartedness if the situation requires it.

If the character doesn’t show up right away, maybe that’s the best, provided you should look for a replacement as the last show. In addition, it will be more difficult for the newcomer to fit in because everyone will ultimately compare them to those they have seen on the show before. This is not entirely fair, as they are often their own characters and simply find themselves in an almost impossible situation.

When the sixth season of NCIS: New Orelans returns, the first task for us is to resolve the situation of the man in red – remember, this guy came to pride in his dream and now feels almost like a potential devil his shoulder.

What do you want to see from Charles Michael Davis in NCIS: New Orleans?

