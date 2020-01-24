advertisement

NCIS: New Orleans, Season 6, Episode 11 is titled “Bad Moon Rising” and is important. This will serve as an opportunity to learn a little more about the show’s new era – it’s the first broadcast on Sunday night (it’ll be on February 16), and much of Lasalle’s history could be in the rearview mirror. The threat was contained and most NCIS employees can continue to do business as usual.

At Dwayne Pride, of course, it looks a little different. There is still uncertainty about how Eddie Barrett died and whether Pride did it for self-defense or if something more is going on here. There is also the question of the mysterious man in red that Pride saw in his dreams after Barrett’s death. Is this a manifestation of a devil? Will we see Pride on a dark path?

Below, CarterMatt offered the full roundup of NCIS: New Orleans, Season 6, Episode 11, with more news about upcoming events:

“Bad Moon Rising” – The team is concerned if Sebastian is no longer available as a new recruit, when NCIS: NEW ORLEANS returns in his new time period, Sunday, February 16 (10:00 pm – 11:00 pm, ET / PT ) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, this summary does not provide much when it comes to the details of the next steps – at least not a pretty good story for Sebastian Lund. It’s fair to be concerned about its survival, but our philosophy is that the producers wouldn’t kill two characters in one season, would they? Right?! In the end, there will probably be some kind of need to replace Lucas Black. It may not happen on the show right away, but we expect it to happen in due course.

