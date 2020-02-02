advertisement

If you love NCIS: Los Angeles, the bad news remains the same: there is no new episode on CBS tonight. The Super Bowl is airing instead, so we’ll still be on hold for the next few weeks.

Well, here is some good news that we have for you in the upcoming episode of February 16, the first after the break – a familiar face is coming back! Above you see the return of Marsha Thomason and her character Nicole DeChamps, which we have seen here and there over the course of the series. She is incredibly capable of solving almost any problem alongside the team, and there have also been questions about her future with Sam in a romantic capacity.

Will something else happen here? We can’t be quite sure about that, as it recently felt like Katherine Casillas (Moon Bloodgood) was being set up for something there. Perhaps you will get a feel for more here, as NCIS: Los Angeles has apparently been pointing a certain part of its story towards the future of some of its characters. Finally, this upcoming episode (titled “Commitment Issues”) is also about how Callen works with Nell to track down Anna with whom he wants to have a future.

Aside from Nicole DeChamps, we know that there is at least one other familiar face that is worth getting excited about. Bill Goldberg will be back as Lance Hamilton! This was confirmed on social media last month. We may be a few episodes away from airing this episode, but it’s something you can keep in your mind and get excited a little later.

