When NCIS: Los Angeles, season 11, episode 14, airs on Sunday, February 16, one thing will feel clear: Callen is still going crazy when he searches for Anna. We saw at the end of this last episode that he was desperate to find her, and that’s something that will go on … or go even further.

After all, we now have a good sense that Callen will get valuable help! Who better to support your search than Nell Jones? It can track and locate better than almost anyone else.

To learn a few details about Callen’s quest and history as a whole, look no further than the new NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11, Episode 14, content below:

“Commitment Issues” – The NCIS team investigates the murder of a marine war engineer at a poetry event. Callen also asks Nell to help him find Anna’s location in NCIS worldwide: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, February 16 (9:00 AM-10:00PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are a lot of things that fascinate us about this story on paper for Callen, and it’s inevitably easier to focus on your side of things than on the case itself. We just have so much more in our way to go into it! It is inevitable that we will draw most of our attention here. However, we do not yet expect a solution to Anna’s story – it will most likely take some time to find a complete solution.

