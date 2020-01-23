advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – St. Benilde consolidated its top spot after blowing up Emilio Aguinaldo, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, for her fourth win on Thursday in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the FilOil Flying V Center.

The Lady Blazers even used their second stringer for the most part and only played for the top players Mycah Go and Gayle Pascual in the third set when the match was practically in their pockets.

Trainer Jerry Yee decided to use Michelle Gamit extensively and they answered 16 and 11 points for the Lady Blazer.

It was the third consecutive loss for Lady Generals and a winless win in 13 games last season.

