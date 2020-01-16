advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Arellano scored his second win in a row after Mapua was defeated with 25: 13, 25: 20, 25: 12 in Thursday’s 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the FilOil Flying V Center.

But compared to their win on day one, the Lady Chiefs didn’t have much time to beat the disjointed Lady Cardinals.

Regine Arocha again led Arellano with 19 points, while Princess Bello and Carla Donato each used seven markers.

Sarah Princess Verutiao, Miakaela Juanich and Necole Ebuen each contributed six points for the Lady Chiefs.

