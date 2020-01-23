advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Arellano locked Jose Rizal’s offensive and prevailed on Thursday 25: 19, 25: 16, 25: 17 against his best shooters. They remain undefeated in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the FilOil Flying V Center.

The Lady Chiefs successfully launched Lady Bomber Dolly Verzosa for the third time in a row with their service game.

Regine Arocha and Carla Donato scored 12 and 10 points for the Lady Chiefs, who also received eight markers from Princess Bello.

Versoza was limited to eight points because Arellano kept her at the front desk throughout the game.

The Lady Bombers fell to 1-2.

