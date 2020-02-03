advertisement

In the Triangle, still known in the basketball world as Tobacco Road, the local games are still the best and most interesting, even though they are one of the most important and successful centers for high-tech and medicine worldwide.

So it was when Duke, barely over 500, hosted the seventh NC State Sunday.

The lead changed hands six times and there were five ties when NC State tried to break away from the Blue Devils but couldn’t really shake them off until the end.

Haley Gorecki ended at 21 for Herzog, while Leaonna Odom and Kyra Lambert each had 13.

Duke’s loss fell to 11-10 and 5-5 in the ACC.

Local life remains interesting, while Duke next plays the other neighbors, the UNC Tar Heels. The heels are in the first year under new coach Courtney Banghart, who brings a record 254-103 from a 12-year career at Princeton. The game is on Thursday.

