Devon Daniels scored 23 points and North Carolina State used strong 3-point shots during a late-game burst to overwhelm the Siracuse host for a 79-74 win Tuesday night in a Atlantic Coast Conference game at Car Dome in Siracuse, NY

C.J. Bryce scored 19 points and Jericole Hellems 10 for the Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 ACC), who have won two games in a row en route to a three-game losing streak.

The Orange (14-10, 7-6) didn’t score a field goal in the final 3:45.

NC State was 11-for-25 on 3-pointers.

For Siracuse, Joseph Girard III scored 30 points, Quincy Guerrier added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Marek Dolezaj added 13 points and Buddy Boeheim finished with 10. Girard’s efforts were also overshadowed by his 1-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers.

Siracuse scoring leader Elijah Hughes came up with visible bruises on his groin or thigh early in the game without posting a point.

For NC State, Daniels, a freshman transfer, was a point away from his career. He went on a 7-0 personal lead to erase Siracuse’s 68-62 lead, resulting in an orange scheme at the 4:16 mark. That came as Siracuse had two laps and a missed shot over a stretch of 51 seconds.

Shortly thereafter, Markell Johnson and Bryce made 3-pointers while the Wolfpack extended its lead to 77-70 in what became a 15-2 burst. Bryce had four 3s in the game.

Siracuse rose to 60-56 midway through the second half.

NC State scored the final five points of the first half in the final 51 seconds to maintain a 39-35 lead at the break.

Syracuse shot 2 for 11 in the first 3-point attempts while Wolfpack hit 6 of 14 long-range attempts. NC State center Manny Bates had three errors in the half, and freshman DJ Funderburk selected his fourth in the second half.

NC State picked up its third consecutive victory in the series despite making 19 laps.

