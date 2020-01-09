advertisement

The comedian candidate continues to win great love on the track, even though other heavy hitters (Scorsese, Pitt, Zellweger and yes, Springsteen) offered their own exciting moments at the event.

It took some time for the good-natured ripping to begin at Wednesday night’s National Board of Review Awards, which was held in Manhattan’s Midtown location in Cipriani, an impressive former high-ceiling bank that was well suited for hosting dozens of stars. But it was clear that the nervous charms of Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” could dominate the evening thanks to an energetic introduction by actor Timothée Chalamet.

Although the filmmaker brothers and co-author Ronald Bronstein accepted the award for the best original screenplay by the bonafide Safdie enthusiast in the first half of the evening, it wasn’t long before their star Adam Sandler found his way onto the stage The fun started.

Sandler, comedian king and star of such dramatic jewels as “Punch-Drunk Love” and “The Meyerowitz Stories”, was able to enjoy this year’s award season thanks to a film that earned him the best reviews of his life. Since the fast-paced New York drama about a particularly ill-fated jeweler that premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this year, Sandler has been seen everywhere, and it’s paying off: the film produced by A24 that is already available on Netflix outside of the U.S. , has made almost $ 40 million worldwide (a new high point for the siblings).

And it has received some serious awards along the way, including a nomination for the best picture of the Gotham Awards, a win for the best director of the New York film Critics Circle, and five nominations for the Independent Spirit.

No one is more tickled by his sudden appearance in the conversation than Sandler himself, who received his Best Actor award from longtime friend Drew Barrymore. She spoke from experience and remembered her first meeting in a random café – long before the duo played in “The Wedding Singer” – when she was just looking for a way to work together. “Like everyone else, I was crazy about him and everything he did,” she said. “I don’t know what it was, it was an instinct, a foresight, my heart that I couldn’t control, but I said to him, ‘I know we’re meant to work together, I know we’re a match are, and I believe in you so much. ‘ “

Sandler brought his playful reputation to the stage. “I know De Niro is nervous around me now,” he joked to the crowd after rarely earning a standing ovation. “Bobby, you did a good shit, you did a good shit, but you know the sandman is here now.” He added: “If you were one of the few wise men who took the three million tons I have two words for you: You’re welcome. “

When he thought about his life as a movie lover, Sandler listed some comedic favorites that he liked to watch with his buddies, such as “Animal House”, “Caddyshack” and “Porky’s”. But when he turned to the films, he watched them with his father. Sandler choked. “The films I saw with my father totally wiped me out,” he said. “Like” Marathon Man “,” Midnight Cowboy “,” Brian’s Song “,” Papillon “,” Dog Day Afternoon “,” Panic in Needle Park “,” Carnal Knowledge “,” Mean Streets “,” Taxi Driver “and as When Safdies sent me this script for ‘Uncut Gems’, I read it and said, ‘Oh damn it will be a film my father would like to have!’ “

He continued: “It was so cool and I always thought I could do it. I went to New York University and pretended to be one of those degenerate New York guys. At two in the morning I went around the village and hopped around like I was a hell of a guy and pretended to be James Caan next. I swear to God I thought I would be the next James Caan, my grandmother always said, “You will be the next James Caan.” his presumed inheritance to which Caan said, “Oh, you don’t want that.”

Before the award ceremony part of the event even started, Sandler, who had probably spent an eventful evening at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and introduced the Safdies for her best director victory, seemed to be everywhere taking selfies with wife Jackie and entertaining various pals even with their compatriot Brad Pitt while starry spectators frolicked around. (During Pitt’s own acceptance speech, he paused to congratulate the crew of “Uncut Gems”, especially Sandler.)

When “Richard Jewell” star Kathy Bates accepted her award for best supporting actress for her appearance in Clint Eastwood’s latest film, she called out her “Waterboy” co-star. Sandler pumped his fists out of the audience – and later he ended his own speech with a shout, “I love you, mom!” Back to Bates. Bobby Boucher is alive! (And of all things in the award season?)

Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

While Sandler, the Safdies and “Uncut Gems” hung out with the wilder moments of the night, the evening was given plenty of support for “The Irishman”, including “Best Picture”, “Best Adapted Screenplay” and the newly launched “Icon Award” “. Scorsese, Robert De Niro and an absent Al Pacino from Bruce Springsteen (through and through a film fan) who thought about his longstanding affection for her film work. For Springsteen, the trio’s recent collaboration is “the fulfilled prophecy of an immigrant-forged nation,” the glorious culmination of the work he has admired for decades.

Scorsese, who has been hard on the track in recent weeks, rethought the long road to his latest epic. “Maybe because it took all these years,” he said. “It was undoubtedly a tightrope act, but there was this incredible network that I could feel.” That was thanks to Netflix, who had used up the money for Frank Sheeran’s bold, time-consuming story.

When the annual event advanced to the four-hour mark, there were not a few emotional moments. Former NBR winner Bradley Cooper presented Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor award and spoke fondly about his friend, who then came on stage and told how the Star Is Born director helped him become sober. A decision that made him happier than ever. (Pitt, so funny this season, also joked about how much he enjoys attending events like the NBR Awards “wearing something other than George Clooney.”)

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Later Salma Hayek spoke extensively about her long-time friend, the best actress winner, Renee Zellweger, who was honored for her transformative work in the Judy Garland biography “Judy”. For Zellweger, the whole season was about thinking about what she was referring to as a “wild and wonderful ride” over her decades in Hollywood, one with so many ups and downs, and one that she finally got back in the prices of Season. A visibly moved Zellweger was already on the stage in tears and thanked Hayek for helping her “plant the seeds” so that she could slow down and reevaluate her career almost a decade ago.

Quentin Tarantino’s long-standing muse Uma Thurman presented her frequent colleague with the award for the best director. In addition to her parents and children, it was the filmmaker of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” that had the greatest impact on her life. Tarantino thanked his “Kill Bill” star and made his last acceptance speech to honor his other employees. Finally, he looked up at the sky and called his late editor, Sally Menke, who edited all of his films about “Inglorious Basterds”.

The NBR is made up of film enthusiasts, experts, scientists and filmmakers. The group is one of the first organizations to announce its selection at the end of the year. The selection was announced in December. The full list of winners can be found here.

