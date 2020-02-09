advertisement

Nobody earned anything in professional sports.

But if anyone has the right to run South To Melbourne’s first NBL season from Go To Whoa, it’s really Captain Mitch Creek.

However, Phoenix had to do without Creek in the last two games of the season after the 27-year-old tore his left knee late in extra time against Sydney Kings.

Creek limped away after the painful hyperextension, but returned from the locker room minutes later to cheer on the expansion team, who can never say, at the end of the bank.

media_cameraMitchell Creek was in pain after injuring his knee in the loss of South East Melbourne Phoenix to Sydney Kings.

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell was unable to limit Creek’s recovery. However, early signs indicate that the marquee has avoided damage to the anterior cruciate ligament.

“Of course they have to monitor it overnight and do some tests, but at first glance (according to the Physios) there is a lot of movement, which is good,” Mitchell said.

“Apparently there were no ACL problems. We hope Mitch will do the best for these problems.”

“He’s a pretty tough boy, maybe needs two overstretched knees to keep him off the floor.

“I’m not going to look into a crystal ball, we’re paying a lot of money to some very highly professional people who know the body much better than I am and I’m going to let them make a decision about it.”

media_cameraJae Sean Tate is under physical pressure from Mitch Creek.

WHAT HAPPENED OVER TIME?

Two words occurred to Mitchell on Sunday evening.

“S *** luck.”

And how could you blame the Phoenix Whisperer after Kings Xavier Cooks and Shaun Bruce received extra gifts from the basketball gods in overtime?

The first, a loose ball, that dripped back to Cook to play the simplest of the dunks.

The second time Bruce prevailed over physics and put a killer three out of the corner from the “top of the backboard”.

It is unbelievable that the NBL is as conspicuous as we have been.

“The basketball gods gave us a Deuce,” Mitchell complained.

media_cameraCasper Ware took off when Sydney needed it most against South East Melbourne.

CLASSIC KASPER

It’s no wonder that the multi-million dollar Kings owner sold parking on Bondi Beach and perhaps an acreage in the pristine Hunter Valley of New South Wales to praise Melbourne’s Casper Ware.

Ware stepped ahead of the others.

It bounced off a screen like a pinball machine and boxed just enough to prevent the tall Phoenix men Dane Pineau and Tai Wesley from doing a light offensive rebound.

It didn’t matter that the sequence ran towards the end of the first quarter of a Dead Rubber at the Melbourne Arena.

Competitive animal goods know only one way – “just win”, as the 30-year-old often says at press conferences when asked about his craft.

Forty minutes later, basketball and merchandise would do just that. Simply win.

media_cameraDevondrick Walker had an unforgettable night against Sydney.

BURNING EMPTY

If you know, you know.

Coach Mitchell knew that Devondrick Walker was finished five minutes before the end in the third quarter after burning all eight field goal attempts.

Shooting is supposed to be about repetition and technique as well as self-confidence, the latter really breaking for Walker.

Nobody is responsible for a result, but in such a good and tight league everything counts.

