Melbourne United lost two games and stormed over the top of Illawarra for a 104-91 win.

United followed two points back on Saturday night’s last change at Wollongong Entertainment Center and won the final quarter 32:17.

Melbourne had five two-digit scorers with Import Stanton Kidd and Guard Chris Goulding, Shawn Long 17, Mitch McCarron 16 and Jo Lual Acuil 10.

The Hawks also had five double-digit men, led by Tim Coenraad at the age of 18.

Illawarra shot from Coenraad after three early three points to an early 20: 9 lead.

Shawn Long from media_cameraMelbourne United tries to overtake Josh Boone.

Acuil scored eight points in just over three and a half minutes to help United get two in three quarters.

Six of Acuil’s points came from the free throw line, of which United had 10 attempts at none in the first quarter.

The leadership changed hands again in the second quarter, but with a 10 point lead from sniper Goulding, the guests were able to gain a lead of 55:50.

With the first four points of the third quarter, they extended this buffer to nine, but Illawarra captain Todd Blanchfield got a couple of threes and Angus Glover sunk another when the Hawks fought for 74-72 after three quarters.

media_cameraMelbourne United’s Melo Trimble goes into the basket.

Illawarra shot after three quarters with 63 percent and ended the match with 57 percent.

But her ball control failed her and put 19 sales on United’s nine, while Melbourne had 18 more free-throw attempts.

FULL TIME RESULTS

MELBOURNE UNITED 104 (C Goulding 22 S Kidd 19 S Long 16) bt ILLAWARRA HAWKS 91 (T Coenraad 18 T Blanchfield 14 J Boone 12) at the WIN Entertainment Center.

