Melbourne United deserves an execution stop.

With a relay on the line, United provided a statement regarding the shipment of the last placed Illawarra Hawks 95-72 in front of a sold-out Melbourne Arena.

But Brisbane Bullets, currently fourth, could block United’s bid for the final by beating reigning champions Perth Wildcats in the west on Sunday.

The equation is very simple for Dean Vickerman’s team.

Win the last two games of the season with big margins.

Real foot in the throat.

The killer mentality that gave the franchise a championship just two seasons ago.

In an ideal world, United needs the Bullets and New Zealand Breakers to finish their last home and away games and to remove the percentage from the equation.

Shea Ili rises to shoot at Melbourne United's win. David Barlow wants to celebrate Melbourne United's win over Illawarra Hawks.

Mitch McCarron, David Barlow and Stanton Kidd set the tone early for United before the usual suspects Melo Trimble, Chris Goulding and Shawn Long hit the scoreboard.

Captain Goulding halved and shot 0-3, but ended the race with 20 points, including six downtown daggers in the second half, in front of 10,300 spectators.

Goulding’s back-to-back threesome with less than five minutes of play aired the Melbourne Arena and even got a discreet low-five from Hawks Big Man AJ Ogilvy.

“First of all, we had to win and win with as many points as possible,” said Goulding.

“Aggression was our mindset from the start (and be super aggressive).

“When we started collecting the points, the amount rose to another level.”

media_cameraMelo Trimble enjoyed taking on the sixth role for United.

MELO MAGIC

If Melo Trimble returns to the NBL next season and stays in Melbourne, he could ask coach Vickerman to get him off the bench.

Trimble was understandably surprised last week after being downgraded to the six-man role, but after two breakout appearances, the aspiring security guard, a real match winner who was able to score quickly and accurately, decided on one Vickerman’s decision.

Trimble exploded 36 points last week, including 21 in a quarter, but Baltimore-born not only showed his scoring chance last night, but also his defensive drive and distribution ability.

The 25-year-old disturbed the second he went down and played his part in suffocating the Hawks in court.

On the other hand, Trimble not only drove the ball in hand to score 13 hard points, but distributed nine assists along the way.

Let us not forget that United Casper Ware, who was an enthusiastic viewer from the division last night and met with Sydney Kings teammates Jae-Sean Tate and Deshon Taylor, was already a seasoned professional with experience in the US and Europe.

media_cameraJosh Boone climbs up to dive for Illawarra.media_cameraTodd Blanchfield is on the net in a rare highlight for the Hawks.

BLOCK PARTY

United has shot himself in the foot enough throughout the season.

Build margins on teams and then look for stars to win.

United defended themselves defensively last night and then took a valuable 23-point victory. Could it have been a wider range? Of course, the sluggish start is not optimal.

By the time Shawn Long got back on the ground after turning his ankle slightly, United’s great men, Alex Pledger, Jo-Lual Acuil, Stanton Kidd and Tohi Smith-Milner, had made themselves felt.

It was billed as a game for the shooters, with Melbourne leading the scoreboard, but the five individual blocks showed intentions.

With good reason too, because every Thursday of United’s game will be checked by the lively Cairns Taipans.

,

