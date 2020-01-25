advertisement

Melo Trimble hears all sounds.

Melbourne United have lost four of their last five games, with the point guard scoring an average of just 10 points – three single digits – and only making two of his 22 three-point attempts during that time.

It is fans and NBL experts who play the blame game, some who annihilate the young professional, others who are confirmed by his poor performance.

media_cameraMelo Trimble believes he’s about to get out of his break-in. Image: Getty Images

But he has been here before and knows how to deal with negativity.

After playing his college ball at home in Maryland, the 24-year-old said the oppressive pressure on expectations was no stranger.

“I hear it, I’m used to it,” Trimble told the Herald Sun.

“I was held responsible for losses and hated by my home fans in my hometown.

“When I came here to Melbourne, I expected that. Who is to blame when things go bad?

“I’m not angry with it, it’s what it is, they’ll hate you when you’re down and love you when you’re up.

“This is the world we live in. Since I am as young as I am, I feel like I am quite mature enough to overcome this and just be myself.”

media_cameraUnited great man Shawn Long and Trimble met French tennis star Gael Monfils at the Australian Open. Image: Fiona Hamilton / Tennis Australia

“Does it hurt? No, I have hard skin, I don’t really stumble over what people say about me.

“I don’t need anyone to tell me what I can do, I know what I can do.

“I’m just ready to get her to eat her words and surprise her.”

Before United’s biggest clash this season – the daunting task of the leading kings in Sydney – it is this unwavering confidence that makes the defiant Trimble confident that his team can change that.

“I feel pretty good, I definitely feel my confidence back,” he said.

“During this week we had good training sessions and good team meetings. We have a tough game ahead and I think we have to call ourselves a playoff team, so I’m excited. “

United are not in the top four now, South East Melbourne Phoenix have no problems against Brisbane on Thursday night, so the Bullets have taken them to the playoff final. After Sydney they run the glove of the archenemy Perth (second) and then Brisbane (fourth).

Melo says if they are good enough they can do it and if not they can get what they deserve.

Work by media_cameraMelo Trimble? Cut off the head of the serpent of kings – stop Casper Ware. Picture: AAP

He plans to get the job done by switching off the fighting Kings Point Guard Casper Ware – “cutting off the head from the snake”.

“We know Casper is the top scorer,” he said.

“He shot a lot but didn’t do much, and it happens.

“Shawn (Long) will suppress color and our defense.

“(Kings) Brad Newley, Didi (Louzada), all of these guys can really score, but it cuts the snake’s head off first and then takes care of everyone else.

“I hope the best for him, but I pray that I can get out of my crisis before he does.”

Trimble says the plight of those affected by the bushfires that devastated much of Australia – for which United and the NBL have donated thousands – has put things in perspective.

“I know I played badly, but there are other things I have to be thankful for,” he said.

“I am thankful that I am in the position I am and that I can help people who have lost their homes and who have gone through the bushfires. My prayers go to them.”

media_cameraSome melo magic would make a big contribution to United’s victory. Image: Getty Images

HISTORY OF THE BAND

Sydney Kings (first) – Melbourne United (fifth)

Sunday, January 26, Australia Day, 5 p.m. AEDT, Qudos Bank Arena

FORM

Kings: LWWLW

United: LLWLL

BETTING QUOTAS

head to head

Kings: $ 1.45

United: $ 2.75

line

Kings (-5.5): $ 1.95

United (+5.5): $ 1.85

THE MATCH UP

Melo Trimble vs. Casper Ware

Both point guards are in a doldrums and the import could be doing less well.

THE X FACTOR

Mitch McCarron

Took just three shots and scored no point in the horror show against New Zealand last week. Must be more involved for United to win.

MICK RANDALL’S DEDICATED

I may be the eternal optimist, but United has so much more to offer than Sydney. You have the talent to win this match. If they are up to despair, they can overthrow the kings, who are high on the list but have shown in recent weeks that they are not invulnerable.

United by 1

