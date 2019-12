advertisement

NBC yesterday closed the 14th season of “Sunday Night Football” with the most watched season in four years.

“SNSF”, the first television prime time program, reached an average of 20.5 million viewers in 2019, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year (19.6 million) and an increase of 12% compared to 2017 (18.4 million) , “Live + Same” daily data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

