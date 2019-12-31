advertisement

NBC ended its 14th season of “Sunday Night Football” yesterday with its NFC West Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks – and its most watched season for four years.

“SNSF”, the first prime time broadcast on television, reached an average of 20.5 million viewers per game in 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 5% compared to the previous year (19.6 million) and an increase of 12% compared to 2017 (18.4 million), according to “Live + Same Day” data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The 49ers Seahawks game on Sunday reached an average of 23.3 million viewers across all platforms and was the most watched NBC game ever among the West Coast teams.

“Last season’s season finale included the dramatic drama we love about the NFL,” said Pete Bevacqua, president of the NBC Sports Group. “We had a great season with exciting games that saw convincing new stars appear at Quarterback, and veterans who are some of the best in history, in which the number of spectators increased across the board.” We look forward to the playoffs with the Wilson Wentz matchup in the wild card and a division game with the NFC no. 1 starters San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. “

2019 is the ninth year in a row that “Sunday Night Football” is on the prime-time chart. Below is a list of the shows with the most consecutive years that ranked # 1 in prime time and date back to 1950.

9 years in a row – “Sunday Night Football” (2011-12 to 2019-20; at speed)

6 years in a row – “American Idol” (2005-06 to 2010-11)

5 years in a row – “The Cosby Show” (1985-86 to 1989-90) … joined Cheers in ’89 -90

5 years in a row – “Everything in the family” (1971-72 to 1975-76)

4 years in a row – “Gunsmoke” (1957-58 to 1960-61)

