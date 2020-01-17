advertisement

NBC is the latest network to join the over-the-top streaming game with the upcoming launch of Peacock. On Thursday, NBC announced numerous details about the service, including the launch date (April 15 for Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers, July 15 for everyone else) and pricing (from free to $ 9.99, whichever what they search). and content (over 15,000 program hours, including OG Law & Order).

But what interests us is the sporting aspect of Peacock, and yes, there will be reasons for sports fans to subscribe to Peacock. In particular, Peacock will feature over 140 Premier League live games, coverage of the Olympic Games (including live streams of the opening and closing ceremonies) and the Ryder Cup.

For more details, see Deadline.

advertisement

Peacock will offer extensive, partially exclusive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. Peacock will broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies live before they air on NBC in prime time. There are also three daily Olympic shows. This lineup includes Tokyo Live with live coverage of a particularly impressive event of the day. Tokyo Daily Digest with midday highlights; and Tokyo Tonight, an addition to the primetime show that allows audiences to follow the day’s events.

As of August 2020, Peacock will report over 2,000 hours in the Premier League, including more than 140 non-television games, as well as clips and replay.

The Ryder Cup golf tournament will go into service in September 2020.

Over the years, live access to the opening ceremonies has been a delicate topic for viewers of the Olympic Games. PyeongChang’s 2018 opening ceremonies were broadcast live, but Rio’s 2016 opening ceremonies were different from London’s 2012 and Sochi’s 2014. The three daily shows seem to be a bonus for Peacock subscribers rather than a draw for people who only want to report on live events. I hold my breath, waiting for NBC’s announcement of the Olympic pass.

The Premier League note is incredibly interesting to me because it looks like the live games included on NBC’s Premier League Pass (which started in 2017) are the ones available on Peacock. Assuming NBC does not cancel the Premier League Pass in the summer, you can get $ 40 for the live matches (based on the price for this season), $ 65 for the live matches and shoulder programming, or Peacock to 9 $ 99 a month Get these matches and the full Peacock catalog. It’s not necessarily a better deal (depending on how much you pay for Peacock), but you get more than just the Premier League for your money, which looks like better value for money.

The Ryder Cup note cannot really be expanded at the moment because there is a lack of details. Live reporting would be good news for curd cutter who also like to play golf.

However, all of the details on Peacock that were revealed lack four of NBC’s three largest sports offerings: NFL, NHL, Notre Dame Football, and NASCAR. Will any of them be on Peacock? I would assume that live streaming is out of the question for all four, especially since the coverage of the Olympics and Premier League only applies to content that is not broadcast live on linear television. Will additional shoulder programming be added? Will other NBC Sports Gold passport programs (PGA Tour Live, Trackpass, Rugby Pass, etc.) be integrated into Peacock at the start of the launch?

At the moment we have more questions than answers, but it is at least encouraging to see that Peacock will not be a total flop for sports fans.

(Deadline)

advertisement