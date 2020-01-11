advertisement

NBC has placed a series order for the comedy Young Rock by Dwayne Johnson and the inventor of Fresh Off the Boat, Nahnatchka Khan.

The single-camera comedy written by Khan and Jeff Chiang will record Johnson’s younger years. The actor and former pro wrestler is said to appear in all 11 episodes.

The series’ executive producers are Khan, Johnson, Chiang, Dany Garcia from Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The show is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy announced the news on the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday. Telegdy tried to get FaceTime from the stage with Johnson to share the announcement, but ultimately technological issues left it out.

