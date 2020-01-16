advertisement

NBC has given a pilot approval for “La Brea”, a drama about a “massive sinkhole” that will open in Los Angeles.

The project comes from Universal Television and Keshet Studios. David Appelbaum, who has written for “The Mentalist”, “The Enemy Within” and “NCIS: New Orleans”, will write and produce the pilot.

Avi Nir, producer of “Homeland”, along with Alon Shtruzman (“The Brave”, “Hal-Alufa”), Peter Traugott (“The Brave”, “Ringer”) and Rachel Kaplan (“The Brave”, “Ringer “) And Ken Woodruff (” The Mentalist “).

Here is the official description from NBC:

“When a huge sinkhole opens mysteriously in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half and separates mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family is next to an unequal group of strangers in an inexplicable primeval world, they have to work to survive and unravel the mystery of where they are and whether there is a way back home. “

Earlier this week, NBC placed an order for Dwayne Johnson’s comedy “Young Rock” and “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan.

The single-camera comedy written by Khan and Jeff Chiang will record Johnson’s younger years. The actor and former pro wrestler is said to appear in all 11 episodes.

