NBC is launching “The New World”, a 10-part global series of events by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which is set to air in 2024. This announcement was made during NBC’s presentation on the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.

The four-year project marks the network’s first project in the field of natural history for a global audience. The New World is the first NBC commission for BBC Studios since its inception in 2017, and NBC has retained significant distribution rights worldwide and across platforms.

A logline for the upcoming series reads: “The Premium Landmark series takes viewers on an unforgettable journey across the world’s only supercontinent, which is home to the greatest diversity of life on the planet, from the largest rainforests to the tallest trees to the oldest living beings and the most extreme elemental forces. “The New World” is a groundbreaking odyssey that reveals the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the only landmass to have heads and toes in the poles and in the largest landmass on earth, and to reveal extraordinary, unspeakable animal stories related to millions of people on the all over the world. “

“‘The New World’ is a massive piece of commercial quad-quadrant entertainment that captures the curiosity and intelligence of millions,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment. “I believe that great, large-scale storytelling can bring about extensive cultural change, and this project has everything it takes to realize that potential.”

“The New World” is being produced by the renowned wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life”, “Planet Earth II”, “Dynasties”) in collaboration with Universal for the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the world’s largest production unit for wildlife films, produces an alternative television studio.

The series will employ top filmmakers, industry-leading technologies and storytelling innovations.

Gunton is pictured above.

