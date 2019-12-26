advertisement

A Rolling Stone interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd last week was posted on Twitter on Thursday when his rediscovery led readers to believe he was “naive” about the GOP and Trump administration’s disinformation campaigns.

When asked about Sean Spicer’s lies during his time as White House press secretary, Meet the Press host Todd confessed that “he really believed they would not.”

Also read: Chuck Todd Lambast’s Political Pundits for the inaccurate comparison of Trump Probes with McCarthyism

He called his 2017 way of thinking “in retrospect simply absurdly naive”.

Todd went on to say that he was not alone in being naive: “I think we all made the mistake of not following Toni Morrison’s advice. When people tell you who they are, believe them. ”The quote was followed by that of an editor. Note how the quote is more accurately attributed to Maya Angelou.

Also read: Chuck Todd regrets his “facial expressions” in “Alternative Facts” Kellyanne Conway Interview

Although the interview was six days old on Thursday, it was revived online, perhaps because people were sitting at home reading the week after the holidays.

“Three years after Kellyanne Conway included the” alternative facts “doctrine in his own program, Chuck Todd came on a light,” wrote Jay Rosen. “He now realized that the Republican strategy was to invent things, share them on social media, repeat them in your replies to journalists – even if you know it’s a lie with crumbs of truth in it – and then any Converting controversy into Go-get-em shows with the grass roots as he pocketed the party with a hefty dividend: additional distrust of the news media to isolate President Trump from loyalists when his increasingly brazen actions are reported as news. “

Also read: Merriam-Webster topples Kellyanne Conway’s “Alternative Facts”

The New York University professor further said that Todd described himself as naive, “an amazing statement that raised doubts about his suitability to host the Meet the Press” and that he wasn’t alone.

“After the revelations, the moderator of MEET THE PRESS is why Chuck Todd is one of the most influential news programs that are said to hold politicians accountable? Why is the bar so low? It’s so painful for the rest of us who have real skin at stake and are so harmful to our democracy, ”wrote New York Times writer Wajahat Ali.

A NBC News representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

