Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, many Canadian anti-American journalists have been lucky to avoid discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime – instead blaming it on the United States and President Donald Trump equally.

The Iranian regime is brutally governed and everything that destabilizes and threatens a regime like that of Iran is a noble endeavor. Here are seven facts the mainstream media has avoided when discussing the Iran crisis.

The Iranian regime kills gay people.

Iran has often shot homosexuals to death. In January last year, the regime hanged a 31-year-old man after pleading guilty to allegations of violations of Iran’s anti-gay laws. In 2011, the regime executed three men on “charges related to homosexuality” – no doubt Liberal utopia some have made known.

2. The Iranian regime is deeply oppressive towards women

In addition to their persecution of gay men, Iranian theocrats also enjoy oppression of women. Women who speak out against this treatment often suffer humiliating sentences or torture during lengthy prison sentences. There are gender barriers in everyday life: they are forced to cover their hair and are not allowed to enter stadiums and markets. Protests for Presidential Elections in Iran, 2009, Oslo

3. They have killed protesters

The regime often kills those who criticize their government. They have killed 1,000 protesters over several weeks during the country’s internal battles in recent years. As well as this, they have raped and tortured the protesters who imprison them.

4. A large number of Iranians despise their government

As was clear from this weekend’s protests, ordinary Iranians are angry at the uneducated theocrats who control their country. In previous years, the regime has been shocked by the discontent of the population. In 2019, for example, protests erupt at the deteriorating domestic economic situation and their continued disregard for human rights.

5. The Iranian regime is very corrupt

The Iranian state has a “very high risk of corruption”, making prosperity and progress for their citizens, but all is impossible. Bribes are needed to get any government service, and almost all politicians within the Iranian government got there either by nepotism or patronage.

6. They regularly shut down the internet

When the regime is facing criticism and protests from its citizens, they regularly shut down the internet. During last year’s fuel protests, the regime blocked Internet access to stop mass mobilization. A few days ago, they shut down the internet again, throwing the site into an information blackout.

7. Iran lied about the plane crashing

When reports first emerged that Ukrainian commercial aircraft crashed over Iran, the government quickly denied it, citing a technical malfunction. They also accused the United States of spreading “a great lie” after the US government blamed Iran for the crash. Needless to say, the regime has finally admitted that it was their fault, and the blood of 176 people is in their hands.

