advertisement

Thousands of gun rights activists have traveled from across the United States to gather in Richmond, Virginia, today to protest gun control laws advanced by the new Democratic Commonwealth majority in the General Assembly. Following reports of “threats” and “potential violence”, VA Governor Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned weapons from Capitol Square – but gun rights activists have not been thwarted by an order to protest Northam’s violation of the 2nd Amendment.

As protests in the Commonwealth’s capital begin in earnest, liberal journalists and public figures have pledged to tarnish its attendees. Pam Keith, a former Democratic candidate for the Florida Congress, condemned the 2nd amendment marchers, referring to them as “a bunch of incel incusmusuals.” She blundered the representation of the meeting, which has remained peaceful since it began earlier in the morning, as “team threats.”

You read a lot. We like it that way.

advertisement

You have completed your free articles for today. Sign up to become a member and you will receive unlimited stories daily. Join today and your first month is free.

Become a Member

advertisement