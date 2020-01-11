advertisement

TCA: Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, declined to discuss details of the company’s investigation into its America’s Got Talent controversy.

Upcoming NBC television shows include “Young Rock”, a comedy about Dwayne’s “The Rock” Johnson’s childhood, and a musical variety show “That’s My Jam” directed by Jimmy Fallon.

NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy discussed a variety of the network’s new and recurring series during the network’s executive session on the Television Critics Association’s 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Saturday morning. The chief among these announcements was “Young Rock”, which is produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras as executive producers. Although the single cam series focuses on Johnson’s younger years, the actor will appear in every episode. The show is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Telegdy also announced “That’s My Jam”, which will premiere shortly after the 2020 Summer Olympics. The one-hour primetime comedy variety show was inspired by the popular celebrity music segments from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and will include classic and new music games.

Recurring NBC shows include the crafting series “Making It” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and “New Amsterdam”, a medical drama with Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Jocko Sims. The previous series was extended for a third season, while “New Amsterdam” was extended for three years for the 2022-23 season. Telegdy also noted that Ellen DeGenere’s “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” vacation event series was a success and confirmed that it was being extended for a new season.

Looking to the future, Telegdy also announced “The New World”, a 10-part series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which will be broadcast in 2024. The series produced by Mike Gunton (“Life”, “Dynasties”) will explore the wilderness and wildlife of North America, Central America and South America. “The New World” is NBC’s first project in natural history documentaries.

NBC continues to work on live events. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which NBC will broadcast, were one of several live tentpoles that the company played during its TCA day. Poehler opened the morning by announcing that she and Tina Fey would return in 2021 to host the Golden Globes. Telegdy also noted that NBC, like other networks, will continue to broadcast live musicals, but said it was too early to discuss details.

Beyond the official announcements, Telegdy announced that the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Life” will “go on” in the future, but offered no timeframe and said nothing official about the series. The show is currently interrupted indefinitely.

Telegdy addressed several controversies that NBC was involved in last year, most notably the ongoing “America’s Got Talent” investigation. Former panelist Gabrielle Union was fired from “America’s Got Talent” after claiming it had a racist and toxic work culture, which prompted NBC to investigate the show in December 2019. Although Telegdy refused to discuss the details of the investigation, he determined that this would be the expected completion in late January.

Telegdy also received a question about comedian Shane Gillis’ Saturday Night Live, which was quickly released after his previous use of racial arches in his comedy was discovered. Telegdy called the Saturday Night Live controversy a learning experience and said that in the future they would “be rightly held accountable”.

While it was a busy morning for network announcements, Telegdy hasn’t released many new details about NBCUniversal’s upcoming peacock streaming service that will be released sometime in April. NBCUniversal will release new Peacock deals during a press conference on Thursday, January 16, which is expected to include a release date, price levels, and series announcements. Though Telegdy wasn’t discussing possible upcoming Peacock series, he called it Fallon while noticing this. NBCUniversal’s various talents would be involved in upcoming Peacock projects. Will the night fan bring his talents to the upcoming streaming service? Stay tuned.

