Rap artist NBA YoungBoy is ready to call it quits dating. The hip-hop star has announced a romantic interest in finding his queen.

Key facts: This week, YoungBoy went to his social media pages to admit it. he’s ready to put a ring on a special woman’s finger.

I need a wife

– NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) January 20, 2020

Key details: Last year, the NBA made headlines after focusing on rumors of celebrity encounters.

After ending his relationship with boxer Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya, the rapper from “Bandit” was spotted with ex-girlfriend Comrade Kodak Black, and then faced a public battle with another ex , Jania, who claimed he had given herpes. Now the 20-year-old rapper seems to be dating the daughter of Kenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell. Lyric Mitchell, 19, revealed the news by posting a series of photos of the couple on Instagram. (Capital Xtra)

Wait, there is more: Social media made a big case of YoungBoy who would have dated another rapper from the South Kodak BlackIt’s the old boo.

One let us know that #NBAYoungBoy was here with a new potential boo, #Roommates quickly found the artifacts and pointed out that she was also the ex of # KodakBlack !!

Before you leave: In 2019, YoungBoy and his rapper colleague Bhad bhabie sparked a series of dating rumors.

