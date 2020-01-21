advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the worst loss in the NBA season on Monday, while Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard spurred impressive wins.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were there from the start, but the Lakers had never suffered a heavy 139: 107 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum posted a game high of 27 points to help Celtics teammate Kemba Walker attempt 29 to celebrate his first career win over superstar James.

advertisement

Joel Embiid’s injury-related absence did not injure the Philadelphia 76ers when Simmons shone in a 117-111 win against the sagging Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons enjoyed one of the best games of his career, scoring a triple double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and five steals.

Damian Lillard, who broke out for the best 61 points in his career – including 11 points with three points – was equally pleased when the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Golden State Warriors 129-124 in an overtime thriller.

Westbrook exploits are not enough to end OKC’s comeback

Giannis is the sixth youngest player in @NBAHistory to reach 10,000 career points:

LeBron James: 23 years, 59 days

Kevin Durant: 24 years, 33 days

Kobe Bryant: 24 years, 194 days

Carmelo Anthony: 24 years, 251 days

Tracy McGrady: 24 years, 272 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 25 years, 45 days pic.twitter.com/aR4q8gOubF

– NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 21, 2020

Russell Westbrook’s 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds remained without a reward when the Houston Rockets wasted a huge lead and lost 112-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The missiles were overrun after a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter when Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari shared 53 points for OKC.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) also recorded a triple double. The incumbent MVP reached 10,000 career points when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-98.

The Miami Heat resumed their duties in the Eastern Conference and overtook the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets in Minnesota returned to winning ways, heading the Timberwolves 107-100 thanks to double doubles from Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.

Lowry misses Atlanta

The Toronto Raptors took a 122:11 win over the Atlanta Hawks, but it was still a game for All Star Kyle Lowry, who left the field with a threesome of 11 points for the fifth time and missed each of his five attempts. that you should forget.

Brown posterises LeBron!

Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown had 20 points and a huge dunk on an NBA superstar at TD Garden.

Monday results

San Antonio Spurs 120-118 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazer 129-124 Golden State Warriors (OT)

Utah Jazz 118-88 Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards 106-100 Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors 122-117 Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers 117-111 Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat 118-113 Sacramento Kings (OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic 106-83 Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans 126-116 Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks 106-86 Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics 139-107 Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets 107-100 Minnesota Timberwolves

Clippers at Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis could return after a knee injury if the Dallas Mavericks (27-15) play Tuesday’s only game against the Los Angeles Clippers (30-13).

advertisement