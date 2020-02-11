advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the NBA on Monday, while the Toronto Raptors winning streak continued.

Anthony Davis’ double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds helped the Lakers cross the Phoenix Suns 125-100.

Rajon Rondo was successful with 23 points in nine out of 13 shooting, while LeBron James had 17 points for the winners.

The Raptors franchise record reached 15 with a 137-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Lowry ended the game with a double double of 27 points and 11 assists, while OG Anunoby (25 points and 12 rebounds) also scored a double double.

D’Angelo Russell made his debut for the Timberwolves, contributing 22 points in 32 minutes.

The money rolls on, Murray leads Nuggets

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was missing due to the birth of his son, the Milwaukee Bucks sank past the Sacramento Kings 123-111.

Khris Middleton (28 points and 11 rebounds) and Eric Bledsoe (28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) led the Bucks.

Jamal Murray had 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ 127-120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 113-101 when Jimmy Butler finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson is fighting

Reggie Jackson doubled in the 87-76 loss of the Detroit Pistons against the Charlotte Hornets.

Warriors pays tribute to Iguodala

The Warriors paid tribute to Andre Iguodala, who won three championships with the team and took on the heat against Golden State on Monday. He had two points, five rebounds and two assists from the bank.

Monday results

Charlotte Hornets 87-76 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 106-105 Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 135-126 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 137-126 Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks 123-111 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 123-119 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 127-120 San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat 113-101 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 125-100 Phoenix Suns

Celtics at Rockets

The Boston Celtics (37-15) are driving a seven-game winning streak before visiting the Houston Rockets (33-20) on Tuesday.

