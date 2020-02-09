advertisement

The Los Angeles Clippers were knocked out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, while the Lakers took a win on Saturday.

The Timberwolves ended a losing streak of 13 games with a 142:15 win over the Clippers.

Jordan McLaughlin (24 points), Malik Beasley (23) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22) led Minnesota to victory.

Beasley came out of the three-point range with seven of 13 points in the Timberwolves’ 16th win of the season.

The clippers stars Kawhi Leonard (29 points) and Paul George (21) scored 50 points together.

The Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors with 125-120.

Anthony Davis (27 points and 10 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 points and 11 assists) both had double doubles.

Raptors keep rolling, Giannis leads Bucks

The Toronto Raptors scored their 14th consecutive win with the Brooklyn Nets 119-118.

Fred VanVleet (29 points), Pascal Siakam (20) and Terence Davis (20) led the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists to Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-95 win over Orlando Magic.

Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 19 rebounds, but the Phoenix Suns fell to Denver Nuggets 117-108.

Magic Pair Battle

Aaron Gordon (seven points) and Wes Iwundu (two) came from Orlando with a combined three-out-of-18 win.

monk spells

Malik Monk made sure that the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jazz at Rockets

Utah Jazz (33-18) visits the Houston Rockets (33-19) on Sunday in a duel between teams that are fourth and fifth at the Western Conference.

Saturday’s results

Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks 116-100 Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks 95-92 Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans 124-117 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors 119-118 Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves 142-115 Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 117-108 Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings 122-102 San Antonio Spurs

